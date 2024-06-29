Brookmont Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Brookmont Capital Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 261.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,675. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.36 and its 200 day moving average is $76.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

