BTG (LON:BTG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $840.00

BTG plc (LON:BTG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 840 ($10.66) and traded as high as GBX 840 ($10.66). BTG shares last traded at GBX 840 ($10.66), with a volume of 271,742 shares trading hands.
BTG Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 840 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 840. The company has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.47.
About BTG
BTG plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Interventional Medicine, Pharmaceuticals, and Licensing. The Interventional Medicine segment offers interventional oncology products and systems, such as beads and TheraSphere for treatment of liver cancer; and GALIL medical system, a cryoablation technology for use in kidney cancer and other indications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BTG
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for BTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.