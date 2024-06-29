BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW) Short Interest Update

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the May 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

BurgerFi International Stock Performance

Shares of BFIIW remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 55,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,456. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. BurgerFi International has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants under BurgerFi and Anthony's brand name in the United States. It operates through BurgerFi and Anthony's segments. The company's restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine; and pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

