Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $9.87 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 1.4% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the first quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Danaher by 72.1% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.1% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 78,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Danaher by 9.6% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 9.3% during the first quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.85. 4,638,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,371,169. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.96 and a 200 day moving average of $246.43. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $269.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.29.

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

