Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 625 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $609,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,305,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13,150.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $77.14. The company had a trading volume of 34,951,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,010,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $78.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.02 and a 200-day moving average of $77.11.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

