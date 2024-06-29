Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 815 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.3% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $784,486,000. Mirova US LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 26,116.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 913,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,680,000 after acquiring an additional 910,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Waste Management by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,923,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,581,000 after buying an additional 844,298 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $117,299,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 13,927.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 504,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,319,000 after buying an additional 500,701 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE WM traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,908,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.69. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $214.54.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Management

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.