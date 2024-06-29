C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $99.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $82.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHRW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.38.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $88.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.71 and a 200 day moving average of $79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $100.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.44%.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

