Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 26,452.7% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 146,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 145,490 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 2,174.6% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 297,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 284,714 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Price Performance

Shares of CCTS stock remained flat at $11.35 during trading hours on Friday. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20.

About Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the emerging technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

