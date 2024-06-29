Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $141.40

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 141.40 ($1.79) and traded as low as GBX 135.60 ($1.72). Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 137.80 ($1.75), with a volume of 551,501 shares changing hands.

Cairn Homes Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 141.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £872.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,227.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Stanley sold 128,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.00), for a total value of £202,766.14 ($257,219.51). Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Cairn Homes Company Profile

Cairn Homes plc, a holding company, operates as a home and community builder in Ireland. The company involved in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. It also provides financial services. Cairn Homes plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

