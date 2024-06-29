Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 81.1% from the May 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 985.9% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 687,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 623,778 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. MRA Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 431,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 58,555 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHW remained flat at $6.86 during trading on Friday. 162,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,648. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $7.04.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

