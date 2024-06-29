Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Up 188.4% in June

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 188.4% from the May 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Herman purchased 16,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 15.55 per share, with a total value of 253,589.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,783 shares in the company, valued at 416,475.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPZ. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

CPZ traded up 0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 15.25. 147,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,918. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 15.14. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of 13.17 and a 1 year high of 16.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.