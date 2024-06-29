CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

CalAmp Price Performance

CalAmp has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $660,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.89.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CalAmp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Luminus Management LLC raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 234.8% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,686,873 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,023 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in CalAmp by 38.7% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 712,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 198,983 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 118,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.