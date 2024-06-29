Calton & Associates Inc. Buys 249 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises about 0.9% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Calton & Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3,228.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 272,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,269,000 after acquiring an additional 263,968 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,658,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,662,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,816,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,901,816. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $54.47.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

