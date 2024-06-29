Calton & Associates Inc. Buys 375 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,510 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,932,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,679,000 after buying an additional 115,213 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,708,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,780,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,467.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,462,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,264,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,039 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.04. 413,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,584. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $86.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.64 and a 200 day moving average of $82.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.2843 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

