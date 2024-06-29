Calton & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EUFN. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,213,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ EUFN remained flat at $22.36 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 334,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,651. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.93.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.7734 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

