Calton & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.93. 15,121,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,682,875. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $37.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.36. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

