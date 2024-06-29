Calton & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up about 1.5% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLYV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,160,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYV traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $78.31. The stock had a trading volume of 704,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.10. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $84.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

