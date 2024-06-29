Calton & Associates Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,186 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of FDVV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.78. The stock had a trading volume of 304,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,720. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.37. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $36.94 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

