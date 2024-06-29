Calton & Associates Inc. Has $518,000 Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,538 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 545.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $98,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

TFLO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,991,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,542. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $50.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

