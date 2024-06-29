Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 1,585 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS FLOT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $51.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,412 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.90.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2589 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

