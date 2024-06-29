Calton & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,425,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $66,059,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $48,242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 153,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 137,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,736,000 after purchasing an additional 14,457 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,802. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.82. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $141.16.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

