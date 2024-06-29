Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of CANF stock opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Can-Fite BioPharma has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $4.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,027.46% and a negative return on equity of 113.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

