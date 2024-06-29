Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Can-Fite BioPharma
Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance
Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,027.46% and a negative return on equity of 113.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.
About Can-Fite BioPharma
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Can-Fite BioPharma
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.