Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Price Target to $22.00

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.76% from the company’s current price.

HUT has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

Hut 8 Stock Performance

Shares of HUT opened at $14.99 on Thursday. Hut 8 has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Hut 8 had a negative return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 184.31%. The business had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hut 8 will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $145,925.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,549.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hut 8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hut 8 by 203.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 754,891 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Hut 8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Hut 8 during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,429,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hut 8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. 31.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Featured Articles

