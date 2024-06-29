Canadian Life Companies Split (TSE:LFE) Shares Up 2.3%

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (TSE:LFE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.44 and last traded at C$4.44. 7,155 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 39,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.34.

Canadian Life Companies Split Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.47.

About Canadian Life Companies Split

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life insurance sector. It primarily invests in stocks of four publicly traded life insurance companies namely Great-West Lifeco Inc, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, Manulife Financial Corporation, and Sun Life Financial Inc The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on such factors as a firm's earning history, relative price-earnings multiple, cash flow, dividend yield, market position, and growth prospects to create its portfolio.

