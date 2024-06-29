Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Price Performance

USAT stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $469.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $12.94.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

