Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $19.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RIVN. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.63.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.52. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 975.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 240.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 273,801 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 193,345 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 384,101 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 33.3% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 680,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 571.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 502,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 428,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

