Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Update

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the May 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Capcom Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CCOEY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.41. 2,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,895. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40. Capcom has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.96.
About Capcom
