Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Update

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the May 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Capcom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CCOEY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.41. 2,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,895. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40. Capcom has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.96.

About Capcom

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

