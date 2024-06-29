Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 37 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POOL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 11,800.0% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.00.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $307.33. 795,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,315. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $299.24 and a 12-month high of $422.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

