Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) is LongView Wealth Management’s 7th Largest Position

LongView Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,998 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up about 2.8% of LongView Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. LongView Wealth Management owned 0.22% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 418,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,823,000 after acquiring an additional 136,369 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 827,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,701 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,594,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,680. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.58. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $33.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

