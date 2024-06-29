CashBackPro (CBP) Tops One Day Volume of $191,729.90

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 29th. Over the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $58.13 million and $191,729.90 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.6443631 USD and is down -3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $302,239.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

