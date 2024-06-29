CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.A) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $71.49

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.A – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$71.49 and traded as high as C$72.99. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$72.99, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$857.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$71.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$65.85.

About CCL Industries

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.