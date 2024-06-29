CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.11 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $32.18 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012373 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010006 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,773.87 or 1.00032294 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012554 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00078436 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

