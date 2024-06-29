CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $29.99 million and $2.61 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012492 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009767 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,893.88 or 0.99977543 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00012696 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005739 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00076119 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04081181 USD and is up 6.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $2,072,347.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

