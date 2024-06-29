Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXP) Stock Price Up 5%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 316 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 28,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

