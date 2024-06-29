Centurion (CNT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.45

Centurion (CNT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last week, Centurion has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Centurion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Centurion has a total market capitalization of $46,842.11 and $7.45 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Centurion Coin Profile

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin. Centurion’s official message board is medium.com/@centurioncoin. The official website for Centurion is centurionlab.info.

Buying and Selling Centurion

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 0.00061644 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

