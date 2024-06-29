CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Short Interest Update

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

CFSB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CFSB stock remained flat at $6.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025. CFSB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00.

Get CFSB Bancorp alerts:

CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. CFSB Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter.

About CFSB Bancorp

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CFSB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CFSB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.