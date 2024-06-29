CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) is Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,479 shares during the period. CGI makes up approximately 5.9% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in CGI were worth $24,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 297.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in CGI by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIB traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.81. 286,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,256. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.07 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.87 and its 200-day moving average is $107.25.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC downgraded CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

