ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Raised to “Hold” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for ChargePoint’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHPT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $635.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.74. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $9.23.

In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $65,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 438,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,006. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $65,394.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 438,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,006. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $38,810.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,331,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,099 shares of company stock worth $137,498 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,688,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645,210 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $9,733,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 418.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,522,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after buying an additional 2,035,496 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,193,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after buying an additional 353,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in ChargePoint by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 914,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 169,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

