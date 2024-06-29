Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a growth of 85.3% from the May 31st total of 34,100 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,626. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 51.35% and a negative net margin of 77.23%.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Featured Articles

