Cheelee (CHEEL) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $390.38 Million

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Cheelee token can now be purchased for about $20.18 or 0.00033144 BTC on popular exchanges. Cheelee has a total market cap of $390.38 million and approximately $6.59 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cheelee has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cheelee Token Profile

Cheelee’s genesis date was July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. Cheelee’s official website is cheelee.io. The official message board for Cheelee is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet.

Cheelee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,837,995.70877286 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 20.17831382 USD and is up 1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $6,580,532.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheelee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cheelee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

