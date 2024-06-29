Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CQP shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE CQP opened at $49.31 on Monday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $62.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 275.07% and a net margin of 33.19%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 535.9% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Featured Stories

