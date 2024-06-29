China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Short Interest Down 27.5% in June

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,059,600 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the May 31st total of 4,221,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Power International Development Stock Performance

Shares of CPWIF remained flat at C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.39. China Power International Development has a twelve month low of C$0.40 and a twelve month high of C$0.40.

China Power International Development Company Profile

China Power International Development Limited, an investment holding company, develops, constructs, owns, operates, and manages power plants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Thermal Power Electricity, Hydropower Electricity, Wind Power, Photovoltaic Power Electricity, and Energy Storage segments.

