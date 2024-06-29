China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Short Interest Down 27.5% in June

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,059,600 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the May 31st total of 4,221,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Power International Development Stock Performance
Shares of CPWIF remained flat at C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.39. China Power International Development has a twelve month low of C$0.40 and a twelve month high of C$0.40.
China Power International Development Company Profile
