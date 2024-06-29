Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Stock Up 1.3 %
CIDM opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $157.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 2.05.
Cinedigm Company Profile
