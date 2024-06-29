Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Criterion Capital Advisors LLC

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Citigroup by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on C. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.03.

Shares of C stock traded up $1.91 on Friday, reaching $63.46. 20,053,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,738,575. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $121.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.86.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

