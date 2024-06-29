Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Stock Performance

Shares of CZBT remained flat at $25.40 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average of $27.06. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $31.38.

Get Citizens Bancorp of Virginia alerts:

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

About Citizens Bancorp of Virginia

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts checking and savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as provides credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Bancorp of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.