Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,200 shares, a growth of 151.8% from the May 31st total of 135,500 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Clearmind Medicine Price Performance

NASDAQ CMND traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,609,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,710. Clearmind Medicine has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51.

Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter.

Clearmind Medicine Company Profile

Clearmind Medicine Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems in Canada and internationally. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, mental health disorder, binge drinking, obesity and metabolic disorder, and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, and other addiction and binge behaviors.

