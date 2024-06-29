Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (LON:CCEP) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 68.20 ($0.87). Approximately 1,608 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 7,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.40 ($0.88).

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 68.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 64.55. The firm has a market cap of £313.91 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of €0.74 ($0.80) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,261.71%.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.