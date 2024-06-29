Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.30

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.97. Coffee shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 50,131 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Coffee in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Coffee Price Performance

About Coffee

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

