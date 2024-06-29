Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Short Interest Up 40.9% in June

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,800 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the May 31st total of 266,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,252.7 days.

Coles Group Stock Performance

Coles Group stock remained flat at $10.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. Coles Group has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $8.24.

Get Coles Group alerts:

About Coles Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets and Liquor segments. The company operates various supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.

Receive News & Ratings for Coles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.