Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the May 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 110.0 days.
Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
Shares of CNRFF stock remained flat at $0.17 during trading on Friday. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 4.75.
Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V.
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Consorcio ARA S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consorcio ARA S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.