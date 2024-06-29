Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the May 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 110.0 days.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of CNRFF stock remained flat at $0.17 during trading on Friday. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and promotes low-income and middle-income residential housing developments in Mexico. It operates through Real Estate and Shopping Centers divisions. The company also builds, manages, and leases shopping centers, single centers, and mini-shopping centers.

